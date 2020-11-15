Marion G. Leudesdorff passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her daughters, Jeanette Leudesdorff and Susan Desmarais, and treasure, Deborah Desmarais.



Marion was born in Hamburg, Germany on April 25, 1933. In that same year, Adolf Hitler rose to power and Marion's childhood was defined by Nazi rule and the subsequent world war. Maybe that is why she knew at the age of 3, she was going to emigrate to America. Her red suitcase was packed and ready for whenever the opportunity presented itself.



Marion had many fond memories of her parents, siblings, and grandmother, but she also shared many stories of the fear and sadness in World War II Germany with her daughters and later, her hertzelie, Olivia (her granddaughter). She was the story keeper for the Leudesdorff family and through her stories, she ensured that each generation knew their heritage and the cost of hate and war. She was a pillar of strength and survived extreme circumstances including the bombing of Hamburg. Despite the fear she often experienced as a child, she was fearless in all of her pursuits.



At age 20, Marion's hopes and dreams came true. She was eating at a local restaurant on her lunch break when the waiter serendipitously sat a young American soldier, Dieter Leudesdorff, who was of German heritage at her table. They spoke together in their native language and by the end of their second date they were in love. Six weeks later they were married, and she embarked on her first great adventure, arriving in America in December of 1953, just in time for Christmas.



Marion traveled back to Germany many times to visit with relatives and loved ones, and never forgot her German heritage. She made sure her children were steeped in the German cultureâ€"German was their first and only language in the home. She also went on to teach German to her hertzelie and brought Olivia to Germany with her many, many times.



This reverence to her heritage never overshadowed her love for America, though. She had great admiration and respect for the country that provided such vast opportunity to those in its great melting pot. She was always eager to share how America lived up to the great promise engraved on the Statue of Liberty in welcoming her Jewish husband and his family as they fled Germany in 1939. Through her love of this country, she instilled a deep patriotism in her children and grandchildren and became a true example of the American Dream. Marion began swimming at age 40. She swam 5 miles a week and continued as close to this pace as possible. Nothing could stop her but Covid. She was very proud of her self-discipline.



Marion is survived by her daughters, Susan Leudesdorff Desmarais and Jeanette Leudesdorff, granddaughter, Olivia Reichenbacker (Cole), and great grandson, Robert Reichenbacker, whom she had joy in knowing for his first year of life. She was the best mother we could have had. In light of current public health limitations, there will not be an open service. There will be a private ceremony.



