Marion H. "Pepper" Kight, 80, worshipped his way to the arms of the Lord, October 2nd, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake and a lifetime member of Geneva Park Church of Christ.
Pepper had a heart of service to the Lord and to his community. Not only did he serve as a deacon in the church but reached his local community every month with his Men's Fellowship bringing together his love of Christ, people, and cars. His life's mission was to share the love of Christ in practical ways to every person he met. Pepper loved bringing ideas to life with his carpentry skills. Being a builder for over 50 years, he used his gift to construct several churches and homes in Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks.
Pepper is preceded in death by his, brother Levy "Chuck" Kight. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janice, and children, Kurtis (Cindy), Keith (Lora), Kimmy Dajon (Tony), and Kevin (Amanda). PopPop loved his 8 grandchildren Ryan (Lindsey), Kody (Stef), Noah, Luke, Katelynn, Kaleb, and great-grandchild, Lily. He will also be fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Connie, niece Terri Fernheimer (Steven) and nephew Tim (Kristi), many cousins, extended family and friends.
The Kight family will have a celebration of life service Saturday, October 17th, from 1pm to 3pm at Snellings Funeral Home at 1144 George Washington Highway, North, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Geneva Park Church of Christ at 2509 Gilmerton Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23323. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
