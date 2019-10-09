|
|
Marion Jane Lawrence, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. She was born in Racine, WI to the late John and Anna Korinek.
Marion was retired from DePaul Hospital in the accounting office and was a member of Azalea Baptist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday and Bible School and working on the kitchen committee at the church. She loved to go to Myrtle Beach for the winters, and loved to vacation in Florida and the mountains. She loved flowers and the outdoors, and Marion loved her pet dogs, Cleo & Tasha. She enjoyed the holidays and decorating each year. In her younger years she also enjoyed bowling with her husband Russ and they were in several leagues and she won several awards.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husbands, Russ Johnson, Clyde Ashley & Robert Lawrence; sister, Eleanor Bodnar; and her brother, Harlan Korinek. Left to cherish her memory her sons, Dean Johnson & former wife Vickie Johnson and Larry Johnson & wife Kandy; grandson, Jeremy Seals & wife Angela; and great grandkids, Brittany Robey, Noah Seals & Emily Seals.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23518. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Azalea Baptist Church. A reception will be held following the memorial service at the church. Condolences may be offered to family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019