Home

POWERED BY

Services
Azalea Baptist Church
3314 E Little Creek Rd
Norfolk, VA 23518
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Azalea Baptist Church
3314 E. Little Creek Rd.
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Jane Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Jane Lawrence Obituary
Marion Jane Lawrence, 86, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away Oct. 1, 2019. She was born in Racine, WI to the late John and Anna Korinek.

Marion was retired from DePaul Hospital in the accounting office and was a member of Azalea Baptist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed teaching Sunday and Bible School and working on the kitchen committee at the church. She loved to go to Myrtle Beach for the winters, and loved to vacation in Florida and the mountains. She loved flowers and the outdoors, and Marion loved her pet dogs, Cleo & Tasha. She enjoyed the holidays and decorating each year. In her younger years she also enjoyed bowling with her husband Russ and they were in several leagues and she won several awards.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husbands, Russ Johnson, Clyde Ashley & Robert Lawrence; sister, Eleanor Bodnar; and her brother, Harlan Korinek. Left to cherish her memory her sons, Dean Johnson & former wife Vickie Johnson and Larry Johnson & wife Kandy; grandson, Jeremy Seals & wife Angela; and great grandkids, Brittany Robey, Noah Seals & Emily Seals.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Azalea Baptist Church, 3314 E. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA 23518. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Azalea Baptist Church. A reception will be held following the memorial service at the church. Condolences may be offered to family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.