Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Heights Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
Marion Jean Boodt

Marion Jean Boodt Obituary

Marion Jean Boodt Obituary
Marion Jean Boodt, 83, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was born in Washington, NC to the late Henry S. and Ernestine Britton Taylor, and was also predeceased by two daughters; Sandra Sherman, Susan Miller. She retired from 26 years of service to the Virginia Beach Public School System as a bus driver and was a longtime and faithful member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Howard C. Boodt; children, Cindy Dussia, Randy Cowan, and Elizabeth Stone; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Her love extended to many more that she welcomed as family.

Family will receive friends Friday, June 21, 2019 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A funeral ceremony to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11am at Woodland Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Ken Barnes officiating. The Burial will take place Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10am in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens for all those who wish to be present. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019
