Marion Josephine Gilbert, 55, resident of Moyock, NC, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Marion graduated from Great Bridge High School and studied at Chowan University. A former Currituck County Commissioner, long time member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, and beloved member of Moyock, NC community, Marion will be remembered for her faith in God, her vivacious personality, giving heart, and tireless community activism. She has served as chairman on many boards, including the Albemarle Commission, Currituck County Animal Shelter, and Currituck Kids.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Reed Gilbert.
Memory of her will be cherished by her father, Harry L. Gilbert of Chesapeake; brother, Harry "Skip" Gilbert III and wife Jennifer Sawyer Gilbert. Brother, Christopher "Chris" Gilbert and fiancÃ©, Renee King and her son Alistair of Moyock, NC.; niece, Savanna Gilbert of Moyock, NC; nephew, Harry "Buddy" Gilbert IV and wife, Brittany Gilbert of Muncie, IN.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 11 from 6-8pm at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel located at 929 S. Battlefield Blvd. A funeral service will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home Chesapeake Chapel on Thursday, December 12 at 10am followed by a burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 2864 Caratoke Hwy, Currituck, NC.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Building fund at St. Luke's Episcopal Church or to Currituck Kids. Please visit www.altmeyer.com for donation information.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 9, 2019