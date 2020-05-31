Marion Leon "Bo" Bohanan
Bo (Marion Leon) Bohanan, 82, died Tuesday May 19, in his home. He was a US Marine who served in Vietnam, then served as a civilian in Southeast Asia. He also sold Oriental rugs and insurance, finished dry wall, studied anthropology and social work, and served as a missionary with several Christian organizations, most recently with the military ministry of Cru. He met Pat (Viette) Sandbank and proposed to her six weeks later. They have been married for 53 years and are the parents of Danilo; Analiza, and her husband Robbie; JP, and his wife Robin; and Kim, and her husband Gordon. They have four grandchildren, Renee, Steven, Jesse, and Caleb, and one great-grandchild, Carter. He loved deeply and was in turn loved deeply by many. In addition to his parents Marion and Opal Faye (Miller), he was predeceased by a brother, Marion Jr., and sister, Billie. His path to faith as an adult was reading the Bible and an invitation to receive Jesus at the Lord's Table. He will be buried at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in a private service. A public memorial service will be held at his church, Centerpoint Community Church, at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Centerpoint at 253 St. Lukes Church Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23320; to Cru Military Ministry (for training and development) at crumilitary.org; or to your favorite charity. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
