Marion Mazuch (nee Halitsky) of Kings Grant Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, May 27, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 63 years, John Mazuch. She was born in Trenton New Jersey on February 28, 1935, and was a graduate of Trenton High School. After high school she worked as a secretary for two consecutive New Jersey governors in the state capital. She found herself traveling to Chicago where she married John in 1951. They then traveled together throughout the world. Being married to an engineer with international construction they lived in interesting and dangerous places such as Saigon Vietnam. While there she delivered her first son John. On one occasion, while in Saigon, she found herself running home with teargas in her eyes avoiding a firefight due to N. Vietnamese Terrorist. They also resided In Thailand and other areas of Southeast Asia. She lived a very full life and was a loving mother, wife and friend. They eventually settled in Virginia Beach, Virginia where she retired from Virginia Beach Middle school. One of her favorite pastimes was working with her flowers and plants which she loved. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, John; her two beloved sons, John and Andrew; and her three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob and Noah. A small private funeral will be held by the family minister of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church where she was an active member of 55 years. In lieu of flowers, please make any contributions to the prince of peace Lutheran Church, 424 Kings Grant Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com