Marion Phyllis Russell, 80 of Gloucester and formerly of Chesapeake, Va. passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was a native of Norfolk, Va. and was the daughter of the late William and Victoria Moore, Sr. and was the widow of Robert Earl Russell. She was retired from the Oceana Naval Air Station and was very active in the Moose Lodge. She is survived by her children, Janet and Richard Whitam of Gloucester and Bruce and Sharon Russell of Allardt, TN, four grandchildren Jenn Call, Robert Whitam (Jenny), Raymond Whitam (Melissa), and Michelle Russell, Great Grandchild Camden Call, sister-in-law Brenda Harris (Clayton), and her children Jenna Johnson and Jason Stuck, many Moore nieces and nephews and many Moose friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Portsmouth Moose Lodge, 1400 George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake, Va. 23323. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Moose Charities or a . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019
