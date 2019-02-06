Marion Ralph Boykin, Jr., 93, passed away February 4, 2019. He was born in Wilson, NC the son of the late Marion Ralph Boykin, Sr. and Sydney Thorne Boykin. He was predeceased by his wife, Irene Williamson Boykin; and by 4 siblings. Marion was a United States Navy veteran having served during WWII. He later went on to work and retire as an electrical foreman for U.S. Gypsum Company. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Chesapeake, VA. Marion is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Phyllis Epperson (Steve), Penny Kirmes (Butch); sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas Boykin (Linda), Greg Boykin (Joni); 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Loretta Price (Gary); and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434 with Rev. R. Stephen Epperson officiating. Friends may join the family for a visitation Wednesday night from 7 to 8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3515 Robs Dr., Suffolk, VA 23434. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimerâ€™s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary