Chesapeake - Marion Smith Allen, of Chesapeake VA, departed this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Saturday morning, July 11, 2020. She was born in Great Bridge, on March 14, 1938, where she lived the majority of her life.



Mrs. Allen is proceeded in death by her parents Edward and Lucille Smith, her brothers Elwood and Ray Smith, and her husband of 51 years Daniel G. Allen. She is her survived by her loving son Terry W Allen and his wife Courtney, seven grandchildren, Christian Allen, Lucy Noel Allen, Tucker Daniel Allen, Taylor Dicks, Tanner Blanchard, Tessa Blanchard, and Tally Blanchard; great grandchildren Liana and Elora Dicks. She is also survived by her godchildren, Melissa Combs, Tonya Hoffman, Kelly McAuliffie, N.Dean Combs, III, and Megan Woolard, sister-in law Marie Smith, niece Jeanie Green, brother in laws, Ira J Allen Jr. and his wife Ann, A.D. Allen and his wife Jaqueline, Timothy B. Allen and his wife Vickie and numerous nieces and nephews.



Marion was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and godmother. She loved her family and friends and found her greatest joy in time spent with her loved ones. She was the office manager for the family owned construction business, I. J Allen and Son for thirty-five years, then co-owned and managed Magnum Tower Associates until her passing.



Mrs. Allen was a member of Great Bridge Presbyterian Church. It was there where she was part a group she loved dearly called, "The Empty Nesters", along with her dear friend Peggy Hayman.



Mrs. Allen is going to be laid to rest in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, next to her husband. It was her wishes, due to the pandemic that there be no gathering that could potentially expose any of her loved ones and friends to the covid illness.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store