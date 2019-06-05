Marion S. Bashford went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Theodore (Ted) Bashford. Together they served the Lord faithfully at The Union Mission and Hope Haven for 53 years. Mema as she was called by family and friends loved to cook and was known for her fried chicken, biscuits and meatloaf. Her touch impacted the ministry and is still a vital part of the operation of the ministry today. She is survived by her five daughters, Marion Jenkins (Teddy), Charlotte McPherson, Linda Vaughan, Jean Melvin (Mike), and Rebecca Miller; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. The Family would like to express appreciation to the Nurses and Staff of Sentara Hospice and especially her Case Managers Jim Neal and Caroline Sherman for their support during the past months. We are grateful also for her special caregivers who loving provided for her needs and brought joy into her life, Granddaughters Allison Kemp, Emily Williams, Donna Johnson, Cathy Snowden, Josephine Orteng-Appiah, Carol Sherwood, Paulette Parnell, Janeria Morgan, Wilma Willlams, Orpha Allen, Paula Hall, Mareen Mungo, Dawn Chapman, and Tesha Grant since her stroke in 2009. A visitation will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A celebration of Marionâ€™s life will be held at The Union Mission Chapel Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM, 5100 East Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk with Rev. John Gray officiating. She will be laid to rest immediately following service at Colonial Grove Memorial Park, Virginia Beach. Followed by a reception at 1:30 p.m. at Hope Haven, 3000 North Landing Rd, Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Camp Hope Haven. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary