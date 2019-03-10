Marjorie Ann Bottorff passed away Tuesday morning, 5 Feb 2019, in her sleep with her husband of 58 years beside her. This ended a battle of more than 20 years against Parkinsonâ€™s. She participated in research projects at UVA and Yale. She never gave up! She took the meds and did the PT as the doctors ordered.She won! She is with the Lord Jesus now! Marjorie Ann Ward was a native of Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Lindenwood College in St Charles, MO with a BA. After five years of letter writing, Marjorie married Ensign David E Bottorff CEC USN of St Joseph, MO on 18 June 1960. This began an adventure which took her to six of the seven continents and 19 moves! The first of two sons, Dave, was born in Bangkok Thailand. The second son, John, was born in Kansas City in the same hospital where Marjorie was born!Marjorie was a wonderful writer. It started in Bangkok. She wrote about her adventures in Thailand. Many pieces were published in the Kansas City Star. In Bangkok she worked at the Christian Student Center and taught English to Thai students at the local University. She wrote Christmas letters almost every year. They were great! Many people have kept them for years!In 1974 the family moved to the Washington DC area where Marjorie took a position as parish secretary at Truro Episcopal Church in Fairfax, VA. This was a water shed move. There were lots of opportunities to write and edit. More Important was the move of the Holy Spirit in her life! This was a game changer! She took her reluctant husband with her on this adventure. He also received the Holy Spirit. After Washington came San Francisco. Marjorie received her MA in Theology from Simpson College. As the years rolled on her writing got better and better. She had articles printed in the Journal of Biblical Counseling. Next came the book, a small but powerful and fun book: A String of Pearls! Finding Humor in Lifeâ€™s Daily Challenges!As Parkinsonâ€™s took its toll, Marjorie took it head on! When she lost the ability to type and read it was difficult to find a way to communicate. But her eyes were still blue, her laugh and good humor still there. To the very end, she loved people and never lost faith!Marjorie is survived by her husband, Rear Admiral David E Bottorff, CEC, USN Ret; her son David S Bottorff, a Navy vet and his wife Jody; a grandson, 2nd LT Alex H Bottorff, USMC and his wife Bekah; a granddaughter Amanda, a graduate student at Syracuse University. Marjorie is also survived by her son John W Bottorff and his partner Suzanne Hume of Oceanside, CA.Marjorie was born 27 Sep 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri. Her parents were Kenneth Ward and Doris Gadd Ward. Marjorieâ€™s older brother William O Ward is deceased. His daughters Jessie Ward Dugan and Sarah Ward Westling live in CA. Marjorieâ€™s younger brother Ronald K Ward is deceased. His wife Sharon Ward and son, Mike Ward, live in TX. Marjorie was very fond of Davidâ€™s sister Juliann Bottorff of Virginia Beach.David and Marjorie were members of Kempsville Presbyterian Church for more than 25 years. A funeral service celebrating Marjorie's life will be held there on Friday 15 March. The visitation will be at 1pm, the service at 2pm followed by a reception at the church. The internment will be at Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday 30 April at 2pm. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. Condolences may be offered the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary