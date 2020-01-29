The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graveside service
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Marjorie Balderson Obituary
Marjorie Balderson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and was the wife of the late Charles R. Balderson, Sr. and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Regina B. Harrington (Randal); one son, Charles R. Balderson, Jr. (Carol); two grandchildren, Laura B. McCartney (Charles) and Charles R. Balderson, III (Ami); and three-great grandchildren, Chloe Murray, Charles (Chay) R. Balderson, IV, and Ella Balderson.

A graveside service will be 3 pm Thursday, January 30 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6 - 7:30 pm.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020
