Marjorie Balderson, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a native of Portsmouth and was the wife of the late Charles R. Balderson, Sr. and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Regina B. Harrington (Randal); one son, Charles R. Balderson, Jr. (Carol); two grandchildren, Laura B. McCartney (Charles) and Charles R. Balderson, III (Ami); and three-great grandchildren, Chloe Murray, Charles (Chay) R. Balderson, IV, and Ella Balderson.
A graveside service will be 3 pm Thursday, January 30 in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Wednesday from 6 - 7:30 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 29, 2020