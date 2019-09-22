|
Marjorie Boyd Drewry, 94, died in Virginia Beach, Virginia on September 18, 2019. Born in 1925 in Erwin, Tennessee, the daughter of Robert Ferrell Boyd and Margaret Martin Boyd. She was the loving widow of William Shepherd Drewry, Jr. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Marjorie attended elementary and high school in Erwin, where she was active in various sports, theater, and cheering. During her junior and senior high school years she worked part-time at her uncle's family medical practice, where she developed a lifelong love of medicine, nursing and service to others. She studied nursing and received her R.N. license at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She continued graduate studies at Duke University and worked as an operating room nurse at Duke University Hospital. She met her husband at Duke, and following their marriage, she worked in the operating room at UVA while her husband attended law school there. Later, she worked as a nurse at the old Annex Hospital of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Her faith was always a large part of her life, and she was active in church from early days in Erwin where she sometimes played piano in church. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach, and she was a current member of Galilee Church. She was one of the first seven women members of the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad. Marjorie previously taught nursing at the Virginia Beach Technical and Career Education Center, and she continued to mentor nursing students up to the last day of life.
She was a devoted mother, survived by five children: Margaret Ann and her husband Ron Walsh; William Shepherd Drewry III and his wife Bonnie; Ferrell Boyd Drewry and his wife Carole; Amelia Drewry Morris; Jane Drewry Wales. She was predeceased by her daughter, Virginia Elizabeth Drewry (Jenny).
She adored her grandchildren: Allison, Benjamin, Barrett, Emily, W. Shepherd IV, Olivia, Laura, Steven, Devin, Catharine, Sarah, and Peter, and great grandchildren: Donovan, Reid, Boyd, Lilian, Woods, Dalton, Nolan, and Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Galilee Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Young Life Virginia Beach, Galilee Church, Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, or a . Visitation with the family will be held from 7pm to 8 pm on Friday, September 27 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts on Laskin Road in Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019