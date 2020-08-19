Marjorie McClenny Curtis, 95, died on August 17, 2020 in Norfolk, VA. Born in Franklin, VA, she was the daughter of Letcher C. McClenny, Eunice Cotton McClenny and Antoinette Cotton McClenny. She retired from Chesapeake General Hospital after 33 years (1977-2010). She was a member of Kempsville Baptist Church, the Dorcas Sunday School and the Southhampton County Historical Society.
Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, Leroy K. Curtis; three brothers, L. Cotton McClenny, W. Cotton McClenny and Conway McClenny; a sister, Virginia McClenny Page and a stepson, Joseph L. Curtis.
She is survived by two sons, Charles A. Curtis and wife Carol of Virginia Beach, VA; and Kenneth C. Curtis and wife Donna of Leicester, NC; and daughter, Barbara Curtis Gibson of Kennewick, WA. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred M. Johnston of Chesapeake, VA; seven grandchildren, J. Tommy Wise, Jr., Michael L. Curtis, Michele D. Morris, Rose Marie Cobb, April Gibson Bond, Mandi Gibson Kirk, Krystal Gibson and numerous great-grandchildren.
As per her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Memorial donations may be made to: Kempsville Baptist Church, 5402 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or Gideon's International, P.O. Box 1102, Chesapeake, VA 23327. You may offer your condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.