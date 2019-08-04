The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory
6329 E VIRGINIA BEACH BLVD
Norfolk, VA 23502-2826
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
6329 E. VA Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
6329 E. VA Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA
Marjorie Daugherty Toole Obituary
Marjorie Daugherty Toole, of Norfolk, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2019.

She was born in West Virginia, the daughter of the late Grover and Cora Lee Daugherty. She is preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Evans Toole. Left to cherish her memory is daughter, Brenda (Bill); granddaughters, Heather and Kristin; and great grandchildren, Hunter, Sophia and Noah.

In her free time, Marjorie enjoyed playing cards and bingo. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, bowling, painting, and other arts and crafts. She was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Monday August 5, 2019 from 12:30-2:00pm with a graveside service to follow at 2:00pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. VA Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Alzheimer's and Dementia research in Marjorie's name at
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
