Marjorie Dowell "Margie" Smith
1928 - 2020
Marjorie Dowell Smith, 92, of Virginia Beach, passed away peacefully in her home to the arms of her Lord and Savior on the morning of September 1, 2020.

Marjorie was born June 16th, 1928 in Stanardsville, VA, to the late Ethel and Clarence Dowell.

Marjorie was an avid gardener, a lover of music, a true fan of the 2019 World Series Champs the Washington Nationals, and a country girl at heart. She met her husband Carter at Colonial Beach, VA in 1951. They married in October of 1952 and made Northern Virginia their home until Margie's retirement from Ft. Belvoir in 1992. Margie was the original owner of Marjorie's Gifts in Springfield. She was a homemaker for many years while raising their four children-she was a room mom, volunteered at church and put in countless hours at the concession stand in support of Jeff's baseball years. Margie and Carter moved to Virginia Beach from Springfield to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She adored all of her Grandchildren and her heart was always so happy when they called. Many great memories were made at the "Smith Rec Center" over the past 28 years: countless parties, weddings, cook outs, sleepovers, and hanging out making memories with Nana and Papa..

Marjorie is survived by her daughters Renee, Sandy (Mark), Lesley, and her son, Jeff (Kerry); her grandchildren Bo, Zach, Kassie, Emma, Maggie, Mallory, Katie, and Megan; her great-grandchildren Adalynn, Bryson, and Carter; her brothers Lester, Ronnie and Wayne Lam. She leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews and lifelong friends, the Clokus family and Laura Hebard. The family is eternally grateful for her loving care giver Claudia Rider who loved Miss Margie as her own family.

Marjorie is predeceased by her husband Carter, her brother Clarence Dowell as well as both parents.

A service in celebration of Marjorie's life will occur on September 12th at 11:00 AM at H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. The service will also be available online to those who are unable to attend at facebook.com/hdoliverfuneralapts/. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
