Marjorie Elizabeth Harrison Turner, age 100, passed from labor to reward on Monday, November 9, 2020 peacefully in her sleep amongst her family. She was preceded in passing by her parents and siblings, her husband of 50 years Chief Petty Officer James A. Turner, Sr. and her son James, Jr., a proud member of the Norfolk 17. "Marge" as she was affectionately known, maintained her amazing memory, which she often shared with her surviving daughters Patricia Turner (also if the Norfolk 17), Jacque Turner, Betty Bray and Jerree Eure, and her son Keith Turner. Marjorie helped to rear many of her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family, including a host of devoted in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her long-time friends, especially Mrs. Dorthea Gray, 101 years young.



