Marjorie Elizabeth Harrison Turner
Marjorie Elizabeth Harrison Turner, age 100, passed from labor to reward on Monday, November 9, 2020 peacefully in her sleep amongst her family. She was preceded in passing by her parents and siblings, her husband of 50 years Chief Petty Officer James A. Turner, Sr. and her son James, Jr., a proud member of the Norfolk 17. "Marge" as she was affectionately known, maintained her amazing memory, which she often shared with her surviving daughters Patricia Turner (also if the Norfolk 17), Jacque Turner, Betty Bray and Jerree Eure, and her son Keith Turner. Marjorie helped to rear many of her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed by her family, including a host of devoted in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and her long-time friends, especially Mrs. Dorthea Gray, 101 years young.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 14, 2020
The Baynard family offer their condolences for the loss of your mother.
Norman & Mattie Baynard
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
Both my husband and I had the pleasure of meeting Mrs. Turner via her daughter (my friend) Betty. The few times in her presence I saw her kindness and generous spirit. I didn't get to "thank her" for the thoughtful card she sent me on her 100th birthday.

To the family & friends, please know that as love ones leave us in body, they remain in our hearts forever.

Peace & continued Blessings
Carol & Ervin Butler
November 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
I will never forget my best neighbor growing up.Always running across the street to the Turner home. Ms. Turner always cared about me and my family. I am very proud to have known her and the rest of the family.
I am so glad I was able to talk with her by phone on her last birthday.

Gail Ballance -Akinbinu
Gail Akinbinu
Neighbor
November 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Turner family! Mrs. Turner was a sweet lady and she was always full of life! May the memories that were shared comfort you all. Love always, Beth.
Elizabeth Buchanan
Friend
November 11, 2020
To the family of Mrs. Turner.
Know that you are in my prayers. May God bless you all during this very difficult time.
Milton N. Greene III
Neighbor
