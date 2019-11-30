The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Charity United Methodist Church
Marjorie F. Lane

Marjorie F. Lane Obituary
Marjorie F. Lane, 98, of Moyock, NC, passed away into the arms of her Lord on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Born in Princess Anne County, she was the daughter of the late Malachi Fentress and Cora Fentress Whitley. She was predeceased by her husband,

Ervin Lane.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roger Lane (Star) and Bobby Bobbitt (William), as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and extended family and friends.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Charity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 30, 2019
