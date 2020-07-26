1/
Marjorie Howell Harrell
PORTSMOUTH- Marjorie, 99, died July 24, 2020. A native of Suffolk, she was the widow of Ed T. Harrell. Services will be private. Please go to www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
What a wonderful long life you had Great Aunt "Margie". I will always be Great Uncle Ed's "Crisco". He once told me decades ago "Chris, you are one hell of a man!" Thank you "Aunt Margie" for being my grandfathers' sister, your laughter, your positivity, and for coming to my graduation from Virginia Wesleyan back in 1989. I'm grateful to those who cared for you over the years when you could no longer care for yourself due to age. You are now reunited with Ed and your beautiful daughter Cindy who died way too young in 1974 at the age of 16. I will miss you and never forget you. Love, Chris
chris davidson
Family
