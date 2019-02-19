Marjorie Scott Johnson peacefully departed this earthly life on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Arlington, Virginia.She was born October 5, 1939, in Littleton, North Carolina, to the late Rev. Oliver and Irene Scott. She graduated Suma Cum Laude from Howard University in Washington, DC with a bachelorâ€™s degree in music and later attended Catholic University of America, receiving her masterâ€™s and PhD in music pedagogy. She was a Professor of Music at Norfolk State University for more than 30 years. Many of those years included directing the universityâ€™s Summer Music Clinic and Junior Music Program. She also served as Director of Music at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Norfolk for over three decades.Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Marcus A. Johnson, Sr., after 48 years of marriage. She is survived by three sons, Marcus Jr. and his wife, Anduela, Kyle and his wife, Jamie, and Ricky and his wife, Kristie; five grandchildren, Maxim Reese, Nikita Wyatt, Katelynn Alyce, Christopher Hebert, and Ethan Marcus; a step-granddaughter, Gabrielle; one brother, Junius, and three sisters Verlena, Priscilla and Wylettie.Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, at 1 p.m. at Fidelity Baptist Church, 627 Summit Road, Littleton, North Carolina, with the Rev. John Rooks, pastor, delivering the eulogy. Burial will follow in the Johnson Family Cemetery. Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019