A life stimulated by science, inspired by the arts, and energized by the social times she lived in, ended Saturday February 10th when Marjorie King Williams passed away at Harbor's Edge Retirement Community at the age of 87. Marjorie Williams was born and raised in Williamstown, Massachusetts. She entered the workforce as a chemist after graduating from Smith College and went back to school to earn her masters in Genetic Counseling. She was a dedicated genetic counselor, who helped countless families, navigate complicated medical and social issues. She raised three children with her husband, Dr. Curtis Williams, in Pelham, New York. She was an attender of Scarsdale Friends Meeting and fought for women's rights, environmental protection, and against racism and anti-Semitism. She moved to Virginia in 2002 to be close to family as she and her husband aged.The Symphony and a good art museum were places Marjorie found joy and inspiration. She was a member of both in Norfolk. Indeed, she visited the symphony in her last weeks with the special help of hospice and Harbor's Edge. She loved crafts, she belonged to a quilting club for years, and she adored making jewelry at Harbor's Edge.She leaves behind her three children and six grandchildren. She outlived her husband by 14 years. We will miss her terribly and remember her with love, fondness and great respect. We thank her friends and the staff at Harbor's Edge for their kindness and care. Dr. Scott Williams of Norfolk and his family welcome friends to a memorial service on Sunday March 10th at 3 pm at Harbor's Edge, 1 Colley Ave. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary