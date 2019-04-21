Marjorie Lee Nowak passed peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at The Memory Center of Virginia Beach, VA. An only child, she was born in Springfield, MA on August 20, 1926 to Ralph and Annabelle Lee. She attended Bay Path Junior College in Longmeadow, MA. After college she married Donald J. Nowak and traveled with him while he served in the United States Air Force. Upon retirement they moved to Chesapeake VA and became active members of Great Bridge United Methodist Church. Marjorie was also a long-time member of The Order of Eastern Star. Margie loved music, needlepoint and counted cross stitch. She baked delicious pies, was an avid bowler and loved animals. For many years she enjoyed vacations at the Outer Banks with the family. Donald died on April 17, 2010. She is survived by her five children Donna Scibelli (Kenneth) of Springfield, MA; John Nowak of Enfield, CT; Sandra Miller of Stafford Springs, CT, Ralph Nowak (Debbie) of Chesapeake, VA; and Vicki Bracey (Watkins) of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA with Rev. Steve Morgan officiating.The family would like to sincerely thank the many staff at the Memory Center of Virginia Beach, VA for their loving care of our Mother, Grandmother these past two years. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Virginia Beach, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary