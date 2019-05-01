|
|
Marjorie Loveall, 91, of Chesapeake passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 28,2019.Mrs. Loveall was born in Indiana to Chester and Pearl Willoughby. She was predeceased by her husband, William J. Loveall and her sister, Juanita Sanders. Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly Credle, Darla-Holbrook (Skip); and sons, Breck and Troy; two sisters, Doris Rector and Lois Logue. Marjorie has two grandchildren, Tyler and Holly, who were the Love of her Life. She was a Very Proud â€œGrannyâ€. Marjorie was loved by family, friends, and neighbors. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mrs. Loveallâ€™s life from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 1, 2019