Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Liberty Chapel Colonial Grove Cemetery
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
Marjorie Madalene Stover


1938 - 2020
Marjorie Madalene Stover Obituary
Mrs. Marjorie Madalene Stover, beloved mother, "Nannie", and lifelong companion went to be with her lord and savior February 4, 2020, passing in her home town of Virginia Beach, VA. Born September 10, 1938 in Princess Anne County, Virginia to Linwood and Alice Whitehurst. Pre-deceased by her loving husband the late Reverend Robert(Bob) Jearl Stover Sr. after 54 years together. She leaves behind brothers Frank and William Whitehurst, and sister Barbara Serrano. She also leaves behind her 2 sons Robert (RJ) Stover Jr. and Philip Stover, and her 2 daughters Liz Stover and Danah Stover-Hubbard. She was a doting grandmother to 8 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Those that wish to visit Marjorie and family, are welcome to do so Friday February 7, 2020 at 7 pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home (Princess Anne) 3445 Princess Anne Rd in Virginia Beach. Service will follow Saturday February 8th 2020, at 10am at the Liberty Chapel Colonial Grove Cemetery, located at the same address.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2020
