Marjorie Virginia Cassada
Marjorie Virginia Gardner Cassada, 90, died on August 17, 2020 at Lake Prince Woods where she was lovingly cared for. She was born in Suffolk, Virginia, to the late Nelson Timothy and Virginia Babb Gardner. She is predeceased by her husband Hugh Bible Cassada; son Edward Nelson Cassada; and brother Tim Gardner.

She grew up on the family farm in Nansemond County, graduating from Chuckatuck High School in 1946. She attended Radford College but left before earning her degree to become a full-time wife and mother. She married Hugh Bible Cassada in 1948 and proudly raised four children along with helping many family members, friends and neighbors and growing many vegetables and flowers.

Marjorie was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church for over 35 years and of First Baptist Church, Suffolk, for over 50 years. She taught children's and adult classes, participated in women's circles, and arranged flowers for worship.

She is survived by her children, Janice Ferry and husband Jim, daughter-in-law Jackie Culpepper Cassada, Hugh Bible Cassada, Alan Brian Cassada and wife Cathy; her grandchildren, Emi Ferry and husband Kevin Navolio, Meri Ellen Lynott and husband Shaun, Hilary and Chip Cassada; and her great-grandchildren, Brennan and Nora Lynott.

Thank you to all her family, neighbors, and friends for loving support throughout her life. Thank you to the Staff at Lake Prince Woods who provided care and support for her these last years.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service is planned. Contributions in memory of Marjorie Cassada may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6350 Center Dr Suite 102, Norfolk, VA 23502. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, Downtown Suffolk is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
