Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Marjorie Wrenn Sheppard


1928 - 2019
Marjorie Wrenn Sheppard Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Marjorie Wrenn Sheppard, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1928 in Brunswick County, VA to the late Edward and Alie Wrenn. Marjorie was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, who retired as a secretary for the Portsmouth City Attorney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Eck Sheppard.

She is survived by her two sons, William "Eck" Sheppard and his wife Patsy and Christopher W. Sheppard and his wife Margaret; five grandchildren, Brandon Sheppard, Blake Sheppard, Lindsay Hines and husband Morgan, Kristin Tobin and husband Tyler and Brian Sheppard and wife Ashley; and three great grandchildren, Kane, Shelby and Riley.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Entombment will be private in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 18, 2019
