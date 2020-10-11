1/1
Mark Alan Jackson
Mark Alan Jackson, 58, died October 2, 2020.Â  Mark was born in Norfolk to the late, William Albert Jackson and Elizabeth Fox Jackson.Â  He loved working as a sheet metal mechanic on airplanes and motorcycle riding.Â  Mark was predeceased by a brother, Billy Jackson.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving girlfriend of 26 years, Jill Lewark and her son Travis Lewark;Â  siblings, Carole Anne Reavis and Ray Jackson (Diana); nieces, Christine, Heather, and Trisha; uncle and aunt Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Tibbits; cousins, Bryant, Bernie, Vincent, and Paula; and a host of other family and friends. He meant everything to everyone and will always be in our hearts, whether it be expressions he made along with impressions.

Private services will be held at a later date.Â  In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) Express condolences to the family atÂ www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 10, 2020
Grew up in the Acres with Mark
Remember the poker games at the Overmans shed , great times good people.May God Bless him
And his family
Keith Swinehart
Friend
