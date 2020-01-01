The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Mark Anthony Ferry, age 58, passed away Sunday December 22nd surrounded by his loving family. Virginia Beach, VA resident formerly of Chicago Heights. Attended Bloom High School. United States Marine Corp Veteran. Proprietor of Atlantic Pointe Construction in Virginia Beach. Husband for 14 years of Christine nee Rohs. Father of Jason (Megan), Ashley, Caitlyn, Dillon Ferry. Stepfather of Austin, Justin, Talia, and Cole Rohs. Grandfather of Jonas, Adrian, Cora, Kylah, Giana, Amiah, Bentley, Chase, and Hayley Ferry. Son of the late Florence nee Traina and George Ferry. Brother of Michael (Rhonda) Ferry and Michelle (Chuck) Guiliani. Uncle and friend of many. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake, VA. For further info 757-382-7747 or please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com for details or leave a note.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 1, 2020
