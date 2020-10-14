1/
Mark Christopher Buckley
Portsmouth - Mark Christopher Buckley, 58, died in his home in Portsmouth on Wednesday Oct 7th, 2020. He was a graduate of Cathedral High school class of 1980, he joined the US Navy in 1983 for 4 years. He went on the receive a Bachelor's and master's degree in computer science. Mark was a native to Springfield, MA. He moved to Norfolk VA in 1987. He worked for 33 years with the US Government as a I.T. Specialist at Norfolk naval shipyard.

Mark was an avid fan of the Dodgers and loved traveling to the many family reunions and Dodgers games. He was survived by his wife Terry Marsh Buckley, his parents Kenneth and Jo-Anne Buckley of Titusville, Florida; and his Brother, Steven Buckley and Wife Barbara and sons Michael (god son) and Brian Buckley of East Longmeadow, MA. Aunt's and Uncles, Beatrice Szenda of Westfield, MA, Bruce Ledoux Sr and Wife Alda Ledoux of Westborough, MA. Peter and Pat Ledoux of Clayton, NY, he is also survived by several cousins, and many friends. The calling hours with family and friends will be at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday, Oct 15th, from 6-8PM. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to American Kidney Fund on Mark's behalf.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
