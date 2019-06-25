Mark D. Durica, 51, died unexpectedly on June 2, 2019 at his home in St. Augustine, following complications after knee surgery in November. Mark was born July 2, 1967, in Chicago, Il. He grew up and lived in Portsmouth, Va until his move to St. Augustine, Fl. He graduated from Nasemond-Suffolk Academy, Washington and Lee and received his Masters degree in Social Work from Norfolk State University.



Mark is survived by his father, David L. Durica of Portsmouth, Va; his mother, Gale Garner of Norfolk, Va; his sisters, Amy Susan Durica (Jochen) of Berlin, Germany, and Katherine Elizabeth; 2 nieces, Amelia Rose and Lily Danielle of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; aunt, Janet Briggs (Jim) and uncle, William Garner. He was predeceased by his brother, Daniel J. Durica.



Mark was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine and was devoted to those people he cared for in that capacity.



He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and patients.



A service will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 am at Christ and Saint Lukeâ€™s Church, 560 West Olney Road, Norfolk Virginia with commitment to the Columbarium. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church Lunch Ministry.



St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 25, 2019