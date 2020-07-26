Mark Douglas Havey, 68, of Virginia Beach, VA, peacefully passed away on July 19, 2020 with his wife and daughter with him.
Mark was born on July 31, 1951 in Bar Harbor, ME. He was the son of the late Keith Allison Havey, Sr. and Joan Elise Gray Havey. He was a Physics Professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA and a member of Community United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, VA.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his son, Daniel Keith Havey and his brother, Jeremy Havey. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years, Keitha Schoppee Havey; daughter, Rebecca Haverkos and her husband, Daniel; grandchildren, Holly and Kerrigan Havey, Matthew, Josiah, and Tobias Haverkos; sisters, Terry Hilt (Dana) and Melody Havey; and brothers, Dwight Havey (Jane), Keith Havey, Jr. (Michele), and Jonathan Havey (Cindy).
He will also be missed by his sisters-in-law Susan Carter (Robert) and Kristi Anderson (Jeffery); one brother-in-law Michael Schoppee (Wendy), along with several nieces and nephews.
Mark earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Physics with distinction from the University of Maine in 1973 and a Ph.D. in Physics in 1977 from the University of New Hampshire. After completing postdoctoral work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of New Hampshire, Mark became a professor in the Physics Department at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA in 1980. Mark received numerous awards and recognitions during his career. Mark was elected to Fellowship in the American Physical Society in 1998 and was selected as an Eminent Scholar at Old Dominion University. He also received the ODU Research Award and the Gene W. Hirschfeld Award for Teaching in 1992, as well as the "University Professor" designation and the College of Sciences Teaching Award in 2012. He was a member of several professional organizations, including the Optical Society of America and the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
Mark was an avid golfer and skier, as well as a life-long learner. He dearly loved family gatherings, holidays, and time spent with his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and treated everyone he met with kindness. Mark treasured each and every friendship.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mark may be made to the Maine Seacoast Mission: https://www.seacoastmission.org
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
