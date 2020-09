Or Copy this URL to Share

Mark, 66, died Sept. 18, 2020. A native of Michigan, he was a civil engineer. He is survived by wife of 46 years, Mary DiGiusto, enjoying hiking, fishing and grilling. www.SturtevantFH.com

