Brother Mark (John) Evans, O.S.B., of Virginia Beach, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the age of 86 years.
Full obituary will be forthcoming.
Visitation for Brother Mark will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 5345 Virginia Beach Blvd. Virginia Beach, from 2:00 PM until time of wake service at 7:00 PM. Visitation for Brother Mark will continue on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Church from 2:00 PM until time of Mass at 7:00 PM. Services and burial will take place at the Archabbey of St. Vincent with burial at St. Vincent Cemetery in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. The Altmeyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019