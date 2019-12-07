|
|
Mark Harris Tabakin, 73, of Virginia Beach, died December 5, 2019. Born in Norfolk he was the son of the late Raymond J. Tabakin, d. 1968 and Jessie R. Tabakin, d. 2011. Mark was preceded in death by his brother Stephen L. Tabakin, d. 2012. Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years Rebecca M. Tabakin neÃ© Masters, his favorite son David and his wife Erin and their children Franklin and Casey, his favorite daughter Rachel, sister Sally and her husband H. Joel Weintraub, his nieces Ellen J. Weintraub and her husband Aaron Beck, and Sara E. Weintraub, his brother Edward, as well as his brother-in-law Mark Masters and partner Marla Angermeier and his son Alexander. Mark graduated as a valedictorian from Granby Highschool in 1964. From there Mark received several science related scholarships and attended the Columbia University School of Engineering, from which he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in 1968. Following the untimely death of his father, Mark returned to Norfolk and commenced working in the family furniture store, the Meyers and Tabakin Furniture Company, growing the business significantly, managing the Virginia Beach location and serving as company treasurer. Mark parted ways with M&T in 2002. During his 72 years in the community Mark played an active role at Temple Israel and United Hebrew School, as a board member for many years. During his retirement he worked as a Virginia Beach Election Official. He was a lifelong Yankee's fan, and an avid UN stamp collector. He loved the music of Cole Porter, doo wop, and many other widely esoteric interests. Thank you to the many wonderful staff, care givers, nurses, and aides independently or from BrightStar, Care Family, The Memory Center, and Interim Hospice Care.
A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Sunday December 8, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk by Rabbi Michael Panitz. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Israel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 7, 2019