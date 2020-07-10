1/1
Mark Steven Warren
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PORTSMOUTH- Mark Warren, 65, died July 7, 2020. A native of Florida, he was a devoted employee at Cox Communications for 37 years. Mark was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge #113 and past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Old Dominion Chapter #100.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Beth Lynn Warren; sons, Robert A. Brinck (Sheila) and Michael J. Brinck (Melissa); and four grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, from 1 - 2:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
Always Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved