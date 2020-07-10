PORTSMOUTH- Mark Warren, 65, died July 7, 2020. A native of Florida, he was a devoted employee at Cox Communications for 37 years. Mark was a member of Norview Masonic Lodge #113 and past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star Old Dominion Chapter #100.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 43 years, Beth Lynn Warren; sons, Robert A. Brinck (Sheila) and Michael J. Brinck (Melissa); and four grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, from 1 - 2:30 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. www.SturtevantFH.com