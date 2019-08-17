The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Burial
Following Services
Norfolk, VA
Resources
Mark T. Sheets

Mark T. Sheets Obituary
Mark Thomas Sheets, 62, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Jean, his soul mate and love of his life. Mark is survived his parents, Tommy Sheets and Pat Sheets; sister, Chris Coley; brother, Scott Sheets; his beloved step-daughter, Stephanie Smith; grandchildren, Jonathan Murray (Lucy) , Dustin Murray, and great granddaughter Aurora Murray, nephews Bobby Coley (Ellen), Brandon Skees, Christopher Boyd, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mark worked most of his life for his father at T. A. Sheets Contracting and also for his mother at Bowlarama. Mark was an avid bowler and loved spending time with special and supportive life-long friends. Mark will be dearly missed by all.

A visitation will be from 6-8pm, Monday, August 19, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home Kempsville. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to immediately follow at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019
