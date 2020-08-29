Mark Thomas Caldwell of South Mills, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the age of 58. Mark was born in Norfolk, Virginia and was predeceased by his parents, Thomas Caldwell and Ruth Bennett. After graduating from high school, Mark spent many years on the waterfront as a long time employee of Colonna Shipyard and was currently employed by Serco. Mark loved to enjoy the outdoors and would often be seen atop his ATVs. He was known by his family to be a man capable of any task that he set his mind to. Anyone who knew him will surely miss his classic "long story short" stories. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Robin Caldwell; son, Douglas (Bubba) Fleming; daughter-in-law, Laurin Fleming; brother, Rick (Sylvia) Caldwell; and niece, Nicole Caldwell. The "tiny ones of his life" were his grandchildren, Charlee and Rory Fleming, who knew him endearingly as Paw-Paw. He is also survived by his sweet little pug dog, Molly Mae. A memorial service for Mark will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake VA 23322.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com
.