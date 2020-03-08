Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
The Pointe Golf Club
Powell's Point,, NC
View Map

Mark Thomas Ernst

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Thomas Ernst Obituary
Mark Thomas Ernst, 62, died peacefully on March 6, 2020, at his home in Kitty Hawk, NC surrounded by his family after a long battle with kidney disease. He is survived by his wife Patsy Ernst, and three stepsons: Max Robeson, Jeff Robeson (Pam), and Scott Robeson (Briar). He is also survived by his five siblings Kathy Mullally (Mike), Tom Ernst (Beth), Molly Ernst (Bernie), Ann Murray (John), and Billy Ernst. He was a very proud Pappy to his grandchildren and a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm at The Pointe Golf Club, Powell's Point, NC 27966. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at www.kidney.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -