|
|
Markita Kimberly Staton-Williams, 55, took her wings March 25, 2020. She was born October 19,1964 in Portsmouth, VA. She was a 1984 graduate of Manor High School and retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Shop 56. Markita was predeceased by her mother Willie Grey Staton-Sledge, stepfather William A. Sledge, grandmother Effie Mae Macon, and father Blake Harper. She Is survived by her beloved husband Fred A. Williams, Jr. and their sons Dontario (Nicole), Fredarico (Keyaira), Markyio (Jameka), DeAndre, grandchildren Makiah,Daniyah,Sha'Niya,lndia,Fredarico Jr,Dontario Jr., DaMelo,Markyio Jr,Kairo all of Portsmouth, Va.; sisters Alfreda Lewis (Frank) Jacksonville, FI, Wilma Baker (Cecil), Virginia Beach, Va., April Staton Petersburg, Va,Allie Valentine Atianta,Ga.; brothers Antoine Staton Portsmouth, Va, Tyrone Valentine of Atlanta.Ga.; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be March 31, 2020 4-7PM at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services 1248 N. George Washington Hwy Chesapeake,Va. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.JTFisherFuneralServices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 30, 2020