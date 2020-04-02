|
Marla Joyner earned her angel wings on March 27,2020 with her family and Pastor by her side. She was born May 23, 1950 in Norfolk, VA. Marla was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of '68 and retired from Depaul Medical Center after more than 40 years of service. Marla was predeceased by her parents; James, Sr. and Laura Joyner, and her sister; Maelois Joyner Goode. She is survived by 3 sisters; Carolyn Joyner Gay, Noreen Joyner Washington and Dale Joyner Miller and 2 brothers; James Joyner, Jr. and Merle Joyner and numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be Friday, April 3rd from 4-7pm at Community Funeral Home, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her beloved church; New Rose of Sharon Elim Baptist Church, 3001 Indian River Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23325
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020