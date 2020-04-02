The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Community Funeral Home
1210 Ballentine Boulevard 
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 625-7415
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Marla Joyner


1950 - 2020
Marla Joyner Obituary
Marla Joyner earned her angel wings on March 27,2020 with her family and Pastor by her side. She was born May 23, 1950 in Norfolk, VA. Marla was a graduate of Booker T. Washington Class of '68 and retired from Depaul Medical Center after more than 40 years of service. Marla was predeceased by her parents; James, Sr. and Laura Joyner, and her sister; Maelois Joyner Goode. She is survived by 3 sisters; Carolyn Joyner Gay, Noreen Joyner Washington and Dale Joyner Miller and 2 brothers; James Joyner, Jr. and Merle Joyner and numerous Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be Friday, April 3rd from 4-7pm at Community Funeral Home, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her beloved church; New Rose of Sharon Elim Baptist Church, 3001 Indian River Rd. Chesapeake, VA 23325
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 2, 2020
