Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Marla Rice Smith


1947 - 2019
Marla Rice Smith Obituary
Marla (Rice) Smith, 72, of Virginia Beach, VA entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 18, 2019. Born October 12, 1947 in Norfolk, VA to the late Raymond E. Rice and the late Mary C. Rice. She was also pre-deceased by her sister, Charlene R. Carlin of Palm Coast, FL. Throughout a lengthy battle with cancer, Marla's strong relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her beautiful smile, positive attitude, and giving spirit were an inspiration to everyone she encountered. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, her family was her pride and joy. She was a member of Bridge Church of Virginia Beach. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 41 years, Nick Smith, her loving son, Ian Chadwick Smith of Hilo, HI (wife Kori), grandchildren, Kai A. Smith of Maur, Switzerland, Noah Koike Smith and Emi Koike Smith of Hilo, HI, and Gavin Morris of Elizabeth City, NC. Special appreciation and love is extended to Pastors Archie and Tangie Callahan, and the entire staff of Bridge Church for their prayers and support, the staff of Intrepid Hospice, Heather Winthrow and the loving staff of Magnolia Manner and special friends Mark and Marti Heller, Bob and Chong Kolin, Ed and Lynn Hughes, Mike and Maggie Wade, Christy and Steve Yoder, Pastor Jared and Danielle Fabac, and many many others who provided support, encouragement and love. The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Rd., Virginia Beach, on Sunday October 27th from 3:00 to 5:00 PM. A celebration of life will be conducted at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel, on Monday October 28th at 11:00 AM. Pastor Archie Callahan presiding. Private burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bridge Church of Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 23, 2019
