Marlene Faye (Bessel) Gossett, 82, of Virginia Beach, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born in Amsterdam, NY to the late Stephen and Helen Bessel, later settling in Virginia Beach with her family in 1971. She is also predeceased by her former husband, father of their children and friend, Bretharte Jones.



Marlene was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She showed this by working in the medical field as a nurse for Sentara for over 20 years. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories.



She is survived by her three sons, Jeffrey Jones (Sandy), Steven Jones (Laurie), and David Jones (Janice); a sister, Roxann (Bessel) Forster; her children, Ross Forster & Suzanne Forster Sackle; and Suzanne's children, Katie and Jonathan; along with extended family and friends.



There will be no public services at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marlene's memory to Hope For Life Rescue, Inc of Virginia Beach. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel, is assisting the family.



