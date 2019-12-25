|
Marlene Herer Bass was born in Brooklyn New York, Sept.21, 1934 to the late parents, Regina Herer and Irving Herer of Buffalo, NY and step father the late Jack Cisenfeld of Miami Beach, FL.
Marlene was the mother to the late Deborah Bass Sadoff of Buffalo, NY and the late Richard J. Bass DDS. Of Norfolk, VA At age 5 her family moved to Buffalo, NY where she grew up and met the love of her life, the Late Mel Bass and they were married for 49 years. Marlene and her family moved to Tidewater in 1972. She is survived by her grandsons Philip Bass (Stephanie) and Benjamin Bass both of Norfolk, VA., sister in law Marilyn Bass Buxbaum (Stuart) of Norfolk, VA and nieces Jodi Herer Levine (Mitchell), of Buffalo, NY and Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Amy Beth Herer Morris (Miles) of Weston, CT, Shari Dozoretz Strelitz (John) of Virginia Beach, VA and nephews David Herer (Ava) of Buffalo, NY, Daniel (Dana) Herer and Barry Herer of Los Angeles, CA, and Mark Herer of Portland OR.
Marlene worked at several jobs throughout her life but the one she was most proud of was being a Standardized Patient at Eastern Virginia Medical School. Marlene was a Life Member of Hadassah and served on the board of the Women's Cabinet of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater, Jewish Family Service of Norfolk, VA and Beth Sholom Home of Eastern Virginia.
Marlene was a member of Congregation Beth El of Norfolk, VA Contributions may be made to Bass Memorial Restricted Fund of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater Foundation, congregation Beth El, Chabad of Tidewater or the .
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Norfolk chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019