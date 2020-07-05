Marlene Lucy Bernarde of Chesapeake, VA went peacefully to be with the Lord on June 23, 2020.
Marlene was born April 1, 1942, in Norton, NC. She graduated from Glenville High School in Glenville, NC and worked at Texas Instruments in Dallas, TX before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps in 1964. Marlene was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station El Toro in Irvine, California, where she met her future husband, Capt. Richard L. Bernarde. After marriage and starting a family, Marlene focused on raising and supporting her children and husband. In 1981, after many years on the west coast, the Bernarde family relocated to the Tidewater area. Marlene began a career in 1984 in real estate where she quickly found her passion for working with people and finding them homes for over 30 years. In addition to working as a real estate agent, Marlene loved volunteering for the Currituck Meals on Wheels program and meeting with Bertha's Bible Believers study group for many years.
Marlene was known for her love of God and her country, her sense of humor, her generosity, and her dedication to her family, friends, clients and colleagues.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Young and Geneva Evitt Young; two brothers who died in infancy, David Young and Evitt Young; and her brother, Ronald Young. Left to cherish her memory: her husband, Capt. Richard L. Bernarde, Sr. (Ret); her son, Richard L. Bernarde, Jr.; her daughters, April M. Bernarde and Tanya A. Ward; son-in-law, Aaron T. Ward; sisters, Joanne Hunt, Kathy Hunter, Sandra Onchuck; and brother, Maurice Young, as well as many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
A grave side service will be held at a future date when family and friends are able to gather at The Evitt Cemetery in Norton, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Wounded Warrior Project
and The Union Mission Ministries. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com
.