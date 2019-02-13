Marlene S. Goldsticker passed away on February 9, 2019. In 2008, she was preceded in death by her first husband, kind and gentle Lewis J. Goldsticker. Born in NYC, and although moved to the south in her mid-twenties, she is forever a â€œBrooklyniteâ€. In addition to her loving husband, Fred Greene, her survivors include her daughters, Marcy (Ed) Berger and Jodi (Stuart) Cohen along with her 4 grandchildren, Andrew and Sasha Berger, Paul (Ariel) Cohen, and Stephanie (Dan) Rubin, and stepdaughter, Pam (Darrell) Parsons, along with multiple nieces and nephews and extended families. Her passions include classical music as she was an accomplished violinist. She enjoyed going to the opera, attending stage plays and travelling. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beth Sholom Village 6401 Auburn Drive VB, VA 23464.A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens 6329 E. VB Blvd 23502 on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00pm in the King David section of the cemetery. A shiva at the home of Marlene and Fred will immediately follow. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary