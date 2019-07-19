Virginia Beach, VA â€" July 16, 2019, surrounded by her family, Marlene Skiptunas, 78, left this life to dance with her husband, John, who she deeply missed. Marlene was stricken with an unrecoverable, acute infection.



Born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, she was the only child of the late Sophie Stuchinski. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Skiptunas, and their son, Reed. Marlene was crafty in all aspects; cake decorating, silk floral arrangements as well as toll and wine glass painting. You could find her spending her social and spare time at St. Markâ€™s Catholic Church. She was an incredibly active, founding member of the parish where she loved being a lay minister of the word, eucharist, RCIA sponsor and overall deeply religious spirit.



â€œMarleneâ€, â€œMomâ€, â€œMemawâ€, â€œG-Maâ€ will be deeply missed by her family: son, John P. Skiptunas Jr., and his wife, Trinika, of Lima, NY; two daughters, Nadine Higgins and her husband, Paul of DelRay Beach, FL and Paige Lamb-Madrigal and her husband, Jeff of Virginia Beach, VA; seven grandchildren, Reed, Johnny Paul III, Brendan, Sutton, Julia, Emma and Cole.



The family would like to sincerely thank all the friends who adored Marlene and loved her like family, especially after John passed. She loved her long-time friends dearly and treasured her time when you popped in say hello and recount old memories (like of her dancing in the Poconos with John when they met) and felt equally blessed to make such new, close friendships through the RCIA program and her apartment community. You warmed her heart and we know you will all miss her terribly.



The family will receive friends at The Catholic Church of St. Mark on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4:30pm - 6:30pm. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated afterwards at 7:00pm in the sanctuary with reception immediately following in the Great Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Catholic Church of St. Mark or to LimaRotary.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at:



www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 19, 2019