Maroulla "Mary" Louka, a native of Cyprus and a longtime resident of Virginia Beach, died November 3, 2020, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. At the time of her death, Mrs. Louka was living in Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation on Camelot Drive. She was 91.
Mrs. Louka was born in Sysklipos, a small village in the Kyrenia District of Northern Cyprus. She came to America in 1952 aboard the SS Independence, a passenger ship that regularly sailed from New York to Mediterranean ports. In New York City, she joined two older brothers and found employment in the garment industry. After several years, Mrs. Louka moved to Toledo, Ohio, where she married Ioannis "John" Louka, a fellow Cypriot.
In 1971, the Loukas moved to Virginia Beach, where they owned Johnny's Hot Dogs in London Bridge Shopping Center. After the business was sold, Mrs. Louka worked as a seamstress for various businesses including Margot's on Laskin Road, Cage on Pacific Avenue and Peoples Cleaners at Hilltop.
Mrs. Louka was Greek Orthodox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anastasia and Christodoulos Kamenos, both of whom disappeared during the 1974 invasion of Cyprus by Turkey. Their bodies have never been recovered. Also deceased is her husband, John; a son, Andrew Louka; four brothers and a sister.
Survivors include a daughter, Loukia Borrell and her husband, Gordon, of Portsmouth; three grandchildren, Nicola Borrell of Richmond, Val Borrell and Domino Borrell, both of Portsmouth; and two sisters, Themi Kounouklos of Midland Park, N.J., and Sofoula Hadjisofocli of Cyprus.
All services were private. The family would like to thank the Unit 2 nursing staff at Virginia Beach Healthcare for their devoted care of Mrs. Louka.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments, Laskin Road, handled arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
