Marsha Hludzinski Shell, 71, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. She was born on Oct. 8, 1948 in Norfolk, VA to the late Joseph and Thelma Hludzinski. Marsha was a graduate of Norview High School, class of 1966. She retired after working 43 years and 6 months for civil service as an administrative assistant starting at the Norfolk Naval Supply Center and then working for the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Oceana. She was generous and had a caring spirit. Marsha was truly beautiful inside and out. She enjoyed working outside, puzzles, reading, watching Hallmark movies, and collectibles.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Michael Hludzinski and his wife Colleen; sister, Cynthia K. Youngblood and her husband Richard III; and nephew, Ryan M. Webb and his wife Sophina. She is preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Gail Hludzinski.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thurs. March 5, 2020 at Smith & Williams Funeral Home. A funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m., Fri. March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. You may offer condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
