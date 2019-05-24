Home

Marsha Ornoff Merkle, 69, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth and the daughter of the late Melvin and Frances Ornoff. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Marvin Merkle; two daughters, Jenefer Dayle Snyder and husband Michael and Heather Keller Umberger and husband Troy; three grandchildren, Brayden Douglas Snyder, Dylen Evan Keller and Seth Troy Umberger; and a host of loving friends and family. A graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Friday, May 24, at Gomley Chesed Cemetery by Rabbi Jeffrey Arnowitz. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 24, 2019
